Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has spoken out against the family.

His comments follow Kanye West’s tirade against the Kardashians and Pete Davidson.

The Yeezy founder quickly removed his posts.

Following Kanye West’s latest online diatribe against the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has spoken out against the family. This time, the rapper targeted Kris Jenner, writing about the “false stories” she spread in the media about him after he reportedly leaked a recording he made with his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Ray J joined West’s hate train by commenting on the Yeezy founder’s Instagram post, which included a screenshot of one of the Kardashians pleading with the rapper to cease his online rants since mama Jenner is approaching 67 years old and his online outbursts stress her out to “no end.”

Ray J replied below West’s tweet, “What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything for your family, and tried to ruin me at the same time smh — you don’t’ think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?”

According to Page Six, the One Wish rapper also stated,”I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does.” Though Ray J’s response was short-lived, as West quickly removed his posts after calling out a number of people in his life. Particularly when it comes to Kim’s choice of school for their children. The ex-couple has four children: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West.

