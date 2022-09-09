Kim Kardashian explains why she chose a law career

Kim Kardashian flaunts her inner beauty in latest photoshoot
In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian explained why she decided to pursue law studies.
According to Insider, the reality star appeared on Hilary and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries Gutsy and said that her children inspired her legal career.
Kim recalled her three failed “baby bar law” exams, saying, “My kids were there every time I opened my results.”
As a result, when she died in December 2012, the businesswoman stated, “They saw me cry the best tears of delight that I did it.” That is, after all, one of the reasons I fight so hard.”
Speaking of how black children are constantly scrutinised in comparison to white children, the media figure stated, “If my kids get arrested, they just don’t have as good of a chance if I get arrested, if you get arrested, or if my kids get arrested.”
Meanwhile, Kim, who has four children with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, revealed that he was also involved in “her decision.”
Kim previously stated her fears about raising “four Black kids in this society” in an interview.
“I want to do whatever I can to make their lives simpler,” she continued.
