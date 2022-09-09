Kim Kardashian explains why she chose a law career

The reality star appeared on Hilary and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries Gutsy.

She revealed that her children were her motivation behind her legal career.

Kim, who has four children and she shares with Ye, previously known as Kanye West, also said he was part of “her decision”.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian explained why she decided to pursue law studies.

According to Insider, the reality star appeared on Hilary and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries Gutsy and said that her children inspired her legal career.

Kim recalled her three failed “baby bar law” exams, saying, “My kids were there every time I opened my results.”

As a result, when she died in December 2012, the businesswoman stated, “They saw me cry the best tears of delight that I did it.” That is, after all, one of the reasons I fight so hard.”

Also Read Kim Kardashian flaunts her inner beauty in latest photoshoot Kim shunned her fans in her latest photoshoot. She displayed her inner...

Speaking of how black children are constantly scrutinised in comparison to white children, the media figure stated, “If my kids get arrested, they just don’t have as good of a chance if I get arrested, if you get arrested, or if my kids get arrested.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim, who has four children with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, revealed that he was also involved in “her decision.”

Kim previously stated her fears about raising “four Black kids in this society” in an interview.

“I want to do whatever I can to make their lives simpler,” she continued.

Also Read Pete Davidson forced to leave Kim Kardashian over tense situation with Kanye West Pete Davidson was forced to leave Kim Kardashian over a tense situation...