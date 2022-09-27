Kim Kardashian face wardrobe malfunction at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian made an awful fashion faux pas at Milan Fashion Week.

The reality TV star had to leap up some stairs while wearing a very tight dress.

She shared the amusing incident with her 300 million Instagram followers.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian made an awful fashion faux pas, at Milan Fashion Week on Monday.

In a garment that was far too tight, an American TV personality had to leap up some stairs.

The 41-year-old actress shared the humorous incident of having to leap up some stairs while wearing a very tight dress on Instagram on Monday.

Due to a very tight-fitting costume, Pete Davidson and Kanye West’s ex had to leap up a flight of stairs, which made for an embarrassing exit for the reality TV star.

Seeing the humour in the situation, the mother of four had someone record her as she stumbled up the stairs while giggling and waddling in a pair of high heels.

As Kim hangs onto the handrail before leaping up onto the first step, a snapper can be seen at the top of the stairs.

Advertisement

With her hourglass proportions on display, she looked stunning in the figure-hugging silver Dolce and Gabbana gown.

Kim shared the amusing incident with her 300 million Instagram followers by posting the side-splitting clip and humorous soundtrack.

Also Read Kim Kardashian exudes class in leopard Dolce & Gabbana dress The 41-year-old walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week in a stunning...