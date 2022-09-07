Advertisement
Edition: English
Kim Kardashian hints at reunion with Pete Davidson

Articles
  • Kim Kardashian has apparently hinted at a reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
  • The couple split last month after dating for around nine months.
  • Many now believe that there is still love between the couple, who split up last month.
Kim Kardashian released shocking images for her cover story in Interview, in which she apparently hinted at a reconciliation with ex-Pete Davidson.

When discussing her relationships with her ex-boyfriends, including ex-husband Kanye West, Kim expressed her feelings for Pete, leaving many to wonder if the former couple will reconcile.

Kim was asked to comment on Pete for the interview, to which she said: “He’s a cutie.”

She then went on to pile praise on the Saturday Night Live comedian, saying: “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

The statements were purportedly taped before to their breakup, but many now believe that there is still love between the couple, who split up last month after dating for around nine months.

