Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kim Kardashian is grateful of “co-parenting” partnership with Kanye
Kim Kardashian is grateful of “co-parenting” partnership with Kanye

Kim Kardashian is grateful of “co-parenting” partnership with Kanye

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian is grateful of “co-parenting” partnership with Kanye

Kim Kardashian is grateful of “co-parenting” partnership with Kanye

Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian is appreciative of her “co-parenting” arrangement with Kanye West.
  • Reality TV star appreciates the rapper for helping out with the kids.
  •  The rapper claimed on Good Morning America that he had to “fight” with Kardashian.
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is appreciative of her “co-parenting” arrangement with ex-husband Kanye West despite his assertion that he had to “fight” with her to have a “say” in it, according to reports.

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the reality TV star is appreciative of the rapper for helping out with the kids so she can concentrate on her job.

Kim is busier than she’s ever been in her career, and it’s really taking off in ways she never imagined, according to our insider.

“She is really appreciative that they finally have an agreeable co-parenting scenario. She is striking a balance between this and being a mother to her children with Kanye.

The source added: “This is so helpful to her because she knows the kids are in good hands and safe while she is out working on location in other countries.”

This comes after the Praise God singer claimed on Good Morning America that in order to have his co-parenting concerns addressed, he had to “fight” with Kardashian.

Advertisement

The rapper told the host; “I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting.” “It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

He added; “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing.”

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the four children that West and Kardashian have.

Also Read

Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story
Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story

Kanye West uploaded a picture of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his...

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story