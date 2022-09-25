Kim Kardashian is grateful of “co-parenting” partnership with Kanye

Kim Kardashian is appreciative of her “co-parenting” arrangement with Kanye West.

Reality TV star appreciates the rapper for helping out with the kids.

The rapper claimed on Good Morning America that he had to “fight” with Kardashian.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is appreciative of her “co-parenting” arrangement with ex-husband Kanye West despite his assertion that he had to “fight” with her to have a “say” in it, according to reports.

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the reality TV star is appreciative of the rapper for helping out with the kids so she can concentrate on her job.

Kim is busier than she’s ever been in her career, and it’s really taking off in ways she never imagined, according to our insider.

“She is really appreciative that they finally have an agreeable co-parenting scenario. She is striking a balance between this and being a mother to her children with Kanye.

The source added: “This is so helpful to her because she knows the kids are in good hands and safe while she is out working on location in other countries.”

This comes after the Praise God singer claimed on Good Morning America that in order to have his co-parenting concerns addressed, he had to “fight” with Kardashian.

Advertisement

The rapper told the host; “I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting.” “It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

He added; “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing.”

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the four children that West and Kardashian have.

Also Read Kanye West shares Kim Kardashian’s picture on his IG story Kanye West uploaded a picture of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to his...

Advertisement