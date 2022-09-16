Kim Kardashian is reportedly interested in doctors

Kim K says she’s ready to date “serious guys” again.

The reality star broke up with Pete Davidson earlier this year.

She told James Corden on The Late Late Show that she’s looking for a new man.

Kim K is spilling the beans about what’s next for her after her relationship with Pete Davidson ended in heartbreak.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the 41-year-old said she is ready to date “serious guys” again after her breakup with the comedian.

“I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute,” she shared. “I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.” “But I think my next route will—I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places,” the reality star told host James Corden. “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So, I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm.” Kim added, “I think it’s gonna be like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.” Advertisement

