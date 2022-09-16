Advertisement
Kim Kardashian is reportedly interested in doctors

  • Kim K says she’s ready to date “serious guys” again.
  • The reality star broke up with Pete Davidson earlier this year.
  • She told James Corden on The Late Late Show that she’s looking for a new man.
Kim K is spilling the beans about what’s next for her after her relationship with Pete Davidson ended in heartbreak.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the 41-year-old said she is ready to date “serious guys” again after her breakup with the comedian.

“I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute,” she shared. “I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

“But I think my next route will—I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places,” the reality star told host James Corden. “Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So, I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm.”

Kim added, “I think it’s gonna be like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

