Kim Kardashian isn’t ready to date after her separation from Pete

Kim Kardashian recently spoke in Live with Kelly and Ryan about her dating status.

She said that she is content to be single at the moment and is herself with “absolutely no one”.

The reality star ended her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson in August of this year.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian recently spoke in Live with Kelly and Ryan about her dating status and explained why she is single and not ready to date. Kardashian, who recently ended her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson, said that she is content to be single at the moment and is herself with “absolutely no one.”

Kim and Pete’s brief relationship, which started after they first met on the Saturday Night Live stages, came to an end in August of this year. While Kim was recently quoted as saying that she would love to be with someone from a profession other than show business, such as a scientist, an attorney, etc., she also claimed that in her recent interaction with Kelly and Ryan, “a bunch” of men in those fields “reached out,” but she admitted that she is “just not ready.”

Speaking about her love life, Kim added, “I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and [focus on] my kids.” The SKIMS founder who was previously married to Kanye West shares four kids with the rapper.

Regarding her separation with Davidson, Kim previously discussed him thereafter and referred to him as a “cutie” while also insisting that he is a “nice person.” According to reports, the couple broke up because of their long-distance relationship and their demanding work schedules. Even during their relationship, Pete received numerous tattoos honouring Kim and her children.

Also Read Kim Kardashian sparks split rumours with Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star from the United States, fuelled rumours...