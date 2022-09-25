Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian looks lovely while leaving Dolce & Gabbana show with kids
  • Kim Kardashian looks stunning while leaving Dolce & Gabbana show.
  • Kim wore a stunning black dress.
  • She helped Dolce & Gabbana develop their new collection.
Whatever they do and wherever they go, Kim Kardashian and her kids always manage to draw attention.

As she departed the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, Kim exuded Hollywood glitz.

The 42-year-old reality star was accompanied by three of her four kids as she left with Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, while holding Psalm, 3, in her arms.

The actress, who walked the runway to finish the show, helped Dolce & Gabbana develop their new collection, which was showcased at the fashion show.

Kim wore a stunning black dress with embellishments all over it, a square neck, tiny straps, and a slit down the back.

She completed the stunning ensemble with a spectacular cross necklace and matching drop earrings, then wore tall black boots that clung to her lower leg.

Saint and Psalm both wore understated, monochromatic outfits, while Chicago added a bit of glitz with a rhinestone corset and handbag with diamanté accents.

Khloe, the sister of Kim, also attended the performance and was dressed in a black catsuit, rhinestone hot pants, and a matching corset.

Also Read

