Kim snubbed Kanye’s invite for a drink

Kim Kardashian is making Kanye West feel disrespected.

The former lovers, who are presently in New York because of job obligations, are apparently fighting when Kim declined Ye’s invitation to go out for drinks.

According to reports, the rapper’s behaviour of the SKIMS founder’s mother has angered her, which is why she declined to have dinner with her baby’s father.

A source told The Sun : “He called her up while there suggesting they do dinner – she told him her schedule was full.

“He wouldn’t let it up and kept trying for a late night drink. That’s made him even madder, because she’s disrespected him according to his philosophy.

“But she knows it would just be more rants about schools, about the kids using social media.”

In addition, Kanye feels left out because Kim and Khloe Kardashian were invited to Beyonce’s birthday party but not him.

One told the publication: “It was Kim and Khloe attending Beyonce’s Birthday bash, and not Kanye – which really rubbed the rapper up the wrong way.”

