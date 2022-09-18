Kim Kardashian talks about criminal justice at recent summit

Kim Kardashian is a reality star, but she is also a strong supporter of jail reform, particularly for people of colour.

Kim spoke at the Propper Daley Summit, which included a star-studded lineup.

Novak, and Scott Budnick. Kardashian discussed the value of narrative and how it may help with criminal justice.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is a reality star, but she is also a strong supporter of jail reform, particularly for people of colour.

Kim Kardashian spoke at the recently-held Propper Daley Summit, which included a star-studded lineup that included Uzo Aduba, Chrissy Teigen, B.J. Novak, and director and producer Scott Budnick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The discussions were meant to impact future onscreen plots and aid in the preservation of narrative authenticity. Scott Budnick and Kim Kardashian have long been supporters of prison reform after realising how dysfunctional the system is, especially for people of colour. Kardashian discussed the value of narrative and how it may help with criminal justice.

“I think that storytelling is so important because people always ask, ‘How can you help? What can you do?,” added Kardashian. “Someone once said to me, ‘Why are you working on one case? Work on the policy.’ And I said to them, ‘If you don’t put a face with this rap sheet and you don’t understand’ — people just want safety in the community, they want to feel that way.

She went on, “Unless you hear their story, unless you’ve heard where they’ve come from and where they’re at now, you won’t feel safe if you just read a piece of paper. So the storytelling aspect is so important to get the policy to be able to push through.”

Kardashian said that she balances all of her activism work with her businesses and law school classes, “I pretty much have a rule where I’ll take on 10 cases at a time and I can’t really go above that.”

Advertisement

Kim confirmed in an interview that she has been studying law since 2019. On December 13, 2021, Kim declared via her Instagram handle that she had passed the ‘baby bar test.’

Also Read Kim Kardashian demand millions of dollars for scandalous tape? The r-rated tape brought in about $1.5 million for the oldest Kardashian....