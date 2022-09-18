Kim Kardashian walks outside in style at North’s game

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian attended North West’s basketball game on Friday.

Both parties have requested joint custody of their four children.

December is the date of the divorce trial.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West kept a respectful distance, during North West’s basketball game on Friday.

The Donda rapper, 45, arrived separately and spoke briefly with Kim before the single mother, 41, and her children were seen exiting a white sedan at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles.

The Kardashians star looked incredibly lovely with vibrant orange sweatpants, a matching jacket knotted around her hips, and a white cropped tank top.

Rapper Kanye, North’s father, arrived separately.

He was dressed in trousers, a billed cap, a faded black sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, and brown boots.

Advertisement

The artist, now known as Ye, and his ex-wife seemed to maintain a cordial distance from one another throughout and following the game.

Saint, a six-year-old boy nearby who was clad in a grey T-shirt, black Nike shorts, and white sneakers, appeared to be talking to Kim and Kanye outside the arena.

Although Kim and He are technically still married, additional matters need to be resolved before their divorce can be legally finalised. December is the date of the trial.

Both parties have requested joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and are devoted to co-parenting.

Also Read Kim Kardashian demand millions of dollars for scandalous tape? The r-rated tape brought in about $1.5 million for the oldest Kardashian....

Advertisement