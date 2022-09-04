Kim Kardashian was exposed by Kanye West

Kanye West has attacked his ex-girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend.

He claims she used Pete Davidson as a ‘pawn.’

He criticized the SNL alum for his tattoo honoring Kim and Kanye’s four children.

In a new attack on Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West has accused the mother of his children of using the comedian as a “pawn” in their protracted divorce.

The 45-year-old rapper claims the reality star used Pete as a “pawn” in their divorce to “antagonise” him after criticizing the SNL alum for his tattoo honoring Kim and Kanye’s four children.

Dear North: Skete here. The Grammy winner wrote, “Look at my Tattooooos,” imitating the comedian. I’m a pawn brought here to rile up your father in the hope that he’ll commit a crime so we can remove him from your life.

Apparently making fun of his ex-girlfriend Kim, Kanye implied that she was never in love with the comedian.

“Hello Saint,” he continued. He said, “Look at my tattoo; I inked your name on my body. I also have a tattoo of Kid Cudi, but no one knows who he is.

West was alluding to a little tattoo that is located just over Davidson’s neckline and reads “KNSCP.” It is believed that these letters represent for the first initials of Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and the three-year-old Psalm. North is nine years old and Saint is six.

The rap musician passionately uploaded screen captures of his text exchanges with Kim earlier this week in which they argued about which school their children should attend.

