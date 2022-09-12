Kim’s ex Ray J posts more accusations about the sex tape scandal

Kris Jenner took a lie detector test on The Late Late Late Show and appeared on James Corden’s show.

During the test, her daughter Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J claimed he helped her release her sex tape.

He also shared a series of Instagram DMs with Kardashian in April.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner’s response to her daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex video scandal has caused a stir after she went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and took a lie detector test. Following Kris’ denial that he assisted Kim in releasing her sex tape during the test, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J rushed to Instagram to criticise Jenner and Kim.

First sharing a video post on his Instagram where he called Kris Jenner’s lie detector test fake, Ray J later also went on an Instagram live session where he spoke more about the sex tape scandal. The rapper also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with Kardashian in April where he was seen messaging her, “You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree.”

Ray J accused Kim of making it seem like it was all his fault and called out The Kardashians star for her “fake tears.” In her response to the singer, Kim reportedly clarified her comments on The Kardashians and said, “It was upsetting to have to deal with and I am sure can understand how that feels. My ‘burn them to the ground’ comment was a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later.”

Ray J also allegedly displayed the original sex tape contract, which stated that they both received USD 400,000, in one of the lengthy films he shared. He also displayed a page describing the contract’s deliverables, which included three distinct tapes and claimed that Kim hand-wrote the same.

Also Read Kim Kardashian explains why she chose a law career The reality star appeared on Hilary and Chelsea Clinton's docuseries Gutsy. She...