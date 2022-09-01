Advertisement
Kim So Jung former GFRIEND member leaving IOK Company

Articles
  • Kim So Jung left IOK Company and didn’t renew her contract.
  • Kim had a successful GFriend debut in 2015.
  • She co-starred in the horror romantic comedy movie My Chilling Roommate.
Kim So Jung, a former member of GFRIEND, is bidding goodbye to her organization, IOK Company.

The actress left IOK Company and didn’t renew her contract with the agency, according to Soompi article published on September 1.

“It is true that our exclusive contract with Kim So Jung has expired,” IOK Company said in a statement.

After leaving the music industry, Kim So Jung got a deal with the IOK Company to work as an actor.

She co-starred in the horror romantic comedy My Chilling Roommate with Chanwoo from Ikon, and she also acted in a short-form horror series with Onew from SHINee and other stars.

With the release of songs like Glass Bead, Me Gustas Tu, Rough, Navillera, and others, Kim had a successful GFriend debut in 2015.

