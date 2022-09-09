There have been opportunities for royal admirers from around the world to speak with Prince Charles directly about the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Fans are encouraged to write condolence messages to King Charles using the template provided on the official Royal Family page since they will be “passed on” to other members of the Firm.

The entire announcement reads, “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity,” for those in mourning, and wish to become a part of the “book of condolence.”

The Royal Family’s official account on Twitter was the first to announce Queen Elizabeth II’s passing after 70 years in power.

Two minutes prior to the BBC’s own statement on the platform at 6.30 p.m. local time, @RoyalFamily tweeted that the long-serving queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral.”