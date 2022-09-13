King Charles and Prince William shows their belief in forgiveness

Prince William and King Charles reportedly reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

By reaching out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and forgoing a “tit-for-tat” following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and King Charles reportedly used the potent tool of forgiveness to demonstrate what kind of leaders they will be.

Inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate Middleton for a stroll through the crowds outside Windsor Castle was a very astute move by the Prince of Wales.

The Sussexes are now securely in possession of the ball as a result of William’s olive branch.

The demonstration of togetherness required “extensive talks earlier behind the scenes,” which added 45 minutes to the arrival time for the walkabout.

According to a representative for William, “The Prince of Wales thought it was a vital demonstration of solidarity at an extraordinarily difficult moment for the family,” according to the publication.

The move, according to royal observer Wootton, demonstrated why William “will one day be a magnificent King.”

It was a significant occasion, but Wootton continued: “Of course, the basics haven’t changed, and Harry still plans to publish his memoir, which may contain criticism of the new King.

However, William’s deed demonstrates that the Sussexes won’t be treated unfairly under the new throne.

The source continued, “Now that William has extended an olive branch, the ball is firmly in the Sussexes’ court as he waits to see if they will put the Royal Family above their personal grudges.”

Some royal experts, however, do not share this opinion. Local news royal editor Chris Ship stated that the surprise walkabout was a last-minute decision made by the new Prince of Wales on Saturday afternoon, and that it was done for both his father and grandmother.

The action of Prince William and King Charles cannot undo the past, but it may contribute to future family reunions.

