Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles appears mournful as he returns to London after Queen’s death

King Charles appears mournful as he returns to London after Queen’s death

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles appears mournful as he returns to London after Queen’s death

King Charles appears mournful as he returns to London after Queen’s death

Advertisement
  • Charles III of Britain arrived back in London from Scotland this morning.
  • His mother Queen Elizabeth passed away earlier today, September 9, 2022.
  • The new monarch is expected to have a busy schedule the following day. Charles and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, returned to London as planned.
Advertisement

After his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away earlier today, September 9, 2022, King Charles III of Britain arrived back in London from Scotland.

The new monarch returned to duty as the day began despite his sorrow because he was expected to have a busy schedule on Friday, September 9.

King Charles’ plans for the day after the Queen’s dying have reportedly changed slightly as a result of the monarch’s passing in Scotland; her coffin will now lie in the Palace of Holyroodhouse over the weekend, according to Hello magazine.

The UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had just visited the Queen days before, will be the subject of Charles’ first audience as the King. Charles and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, have, however, returned to London as planned.

Also Read

Public want Johnny Depp to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Public want Johnny Depp to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Fans of Johnny Depp are waiting for him to pay tribute to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story