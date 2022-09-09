Public want Johnny Depp to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
After his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away earlier today, September 9, 2022, King Charles III of Britain arrived back in London from Scotland.
The new monarch returned to duty as the day began despite his sorrow because he was expected to have a busy schedule on Friday, September 9.
King Charles’ plans for the day after the Queen’s dying have reportedly changed slightly as a result of the monarch’s passing in Scotland; her coffin will now lie in the Palace of Holyroodhouse over the weekend, according to Hello magazine.
The UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had just visited the Queen days before, will be the subject of Charles’ first audience as the King. Charles and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, have, however, returned to London as planned.
