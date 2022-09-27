King Charles approves first images of Queen for memorial stamps

Queen Elizabeth II has been Britain’s monarch for the longest time, as such Royal Mail has made four new stamps to honor her.

King Charles III gave his approval to the first pictures of Her Majesty from different times during her reign that will be used on the new commemorative stamps.

After Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8, the new ruler took her place.

On the first class and second class stamps, there are pictures of Her Majesty from 1952, when she took office, to the 1990s.

On the first-class stamp is a picture of the Queen taken by royal photographer Cecil Beaton in London’s National Portrait Gallery in 1968. She is standing in her admiral’s cloak.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles ‘throws’ things due to extreme ‘temper’ issues The author says that King Charles III has a hard time keeping...

The picture of Her Majesty taking the throne is on the second-class stamp. Dorothy Wilding took the picture in the year 1952.

Starting on November 10, you can buy the stamps for up to £1.85 each.

The £1.85 stamps will have a picture that Yousuf Karsh took in November 1984. The £2.55 stamps will show a picture taken by Tim Graham in 1996 of the Queen when she was in the Czech Republic. The picture was taken at Prague Castle while the Queen was there.

A set of all four stamps in a nice package will cost £6.95.

Advertisement

The four pictures were included in the Golden Jubilee stamp issue in 2002. Like all stamps issued during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, they had to be approved by her.