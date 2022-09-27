Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles approves first images of Queen for memorial stamps

King Charles approves first images of Queen for memorial stamps

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles approves first images of Queen for memorial stamps

King Charles approves first images of Queen for memorial stamps

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II has been Britain’s monarch for the longest time, as such Royal Mail has made four new stamps to honor her.

King Charles III gave his approval to the first pictures of Her Majesty from different times during her reign that will be used on the new commemorative stamps.

After Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8, the new ruler took her place.

On the first class and second class stamps, there are pictures of Her Majesty from 1952, when she took office, to the 1990s.

On the first-class stamp is a picture of the Queen taken by royal photographer Cecil Beaton in London’s National Portrait Gallery in 1968. She is standing in her admiral’s cloak.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles ‘throws’ things due to extreme ‘temper’ issues
King Charles ‘throws’ things due to extreme ‘temper’ issues

The author says that King Charles III has a hard time keeping...

The picture of Her Majesty taking the throne is on the second-class stamp. Dorothy Wilding took the picture in the year 1952.

King Charles III approves first images of the Queen for memorial stamps, Royal Mail reveals

Starting on November 10, you can buy the stamps for up to £1.85 each.

The £1.85 stamps will have a picture that Yousuf Karsh took in November 1984. The £2.55 stamps will show a picture taken by Tim Graham in 1996 of the Queen when she was in the Czech Republic. The picture was taken at Prague Castle while the Queen was there.

A set of all four stamps in a nice package will cost £6.95.

Advertisement

The four pictures were included in the Golden Jubilee stamp issue in 2002. Like all stamps issued during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, they had to be approved by her.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yellowstone creator is not giving the final word to Luke Grimes
Yellowstone creator is not giving the final word to Luke Grimes
Major (Retd) Adil Raja issues apology statement to Kubra Khan 
Major (Retd) Adil Raja issues apology statement to Kubra Khan 
Susan Sarandon's daughter respond to growing up with having famous parents
Susan Sarandon's daughter respond to growing up with having famous parents
Prince William angry with Harry's 'fight' claims
Prince William angry with Harry's 'fight' claims
Prince Harry drags King Charles III for making offensive jokes
Prince Harry drags King Charles III for making offensive jokes
Prince Harry under fire for commenting on William's 'baldness'
Prince Harry under fire for commenting on William's 'baldness'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story