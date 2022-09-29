Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

King Charles' 'assassination attempt' in Australia: Video

Articles
King Charles III is praised for surviving an alleged murder attempt during a speech in 1994.

The 74-year-old is going viral after an unearthed video of him from Australia shows him standing quietly on a podium while an intruder approaches and fires a fire.

Attacker David Kang was quickly apprehended by Charles’ security team before he could get within a metre of the former Prince of Wales.

The event occurred at Darling Harbour.

Kang eventually confessed that his bullets were part of a political protest concerning migrants, not an assassination attempt.

How King Charles reacted calmly in the face of an assassination attempt in Australia: Video
The attacker said his response was triggered by the ‘very horrific experience’ of more than 100 Cambodian asylum seekers housed in the country’s detention facilities.

Kang also wrote to Charles before his arrival, outlining how the refugees are  “suffering at the hands of the immigration department.”

In response to the letter, Charles’ spokesman said that the Prince “understands the strength of your concerns…this is not a matter with which he can become personally involved.”

