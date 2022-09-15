King Charles believes ‘the world is against him’

An expert recently examined King Charles III’s handwriting and discovered that the future king is a “sensitive loner” who relies on “routine and order.”

According to award-winning novelist Emma Bache, one can learn a lot about a person’s personality from the way they write.

Bache said: “King Charles can often feel as though the world is against him and the somewhat rigid baseline of the handwriting suggest a man that enjoys and needs security in the form of routine and order.

“The joined-up letters indicate a logic but this can be at odds with his more visionary idealism and intellect, shown in the loops of the taller letters,” she continued.

Also Read Meghan Markle delayed Queen walkabout for ‘hair and makeup touchups’ Meghan Markle is charged with 'hair and cosmetics' for allegedly 'delaying by...

Advertisement

“He can feel tormented and is likely to feel this trait strongly juggling his strong sense of duty and tradition with his more progressive ideas for the future.

“The leftward-leaning letters suggest that he can get bored easily and requires constant intellectual stimulation.

“There is also a strong stubborn streak and a tendency to become self-defensive if criticized,” the expert concluded.