King Charles ceasefire is “only for the cameras”: “He’s desperate”

Sarah Vine reveals details about Prince Charles ‘show of ceasefire’ with Harry and Meghan Markle.

Diary Editor Richard Eden says Camilla has no authority over William and certainly not Harry.

The Queen’s absence creates a “huge vacuum” that King Charles cannot fill.

King Charles has apparently become desperate. With his ‘show of ceasefire’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a recent interview with Palace Confidential, Sarah Vine, a journalist shared her information.

Ms Vine began by stating, “He’s got to sort out the Harry and Meghan situation, because I don’t think the truce was a truce, I think it was for the cameras.”

“I’m not hearing anything good about Harry… he’s acting up and it’s not really a very good situation.”

“That needs to be resolved because he’ll go back to America and he’ll publish this book and goodness knows what will be in it. The Queen used to be the buffer – so that’s a real problem.”

According to Diary Editor Richard Eden, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s absence creates a “huge vacuum” that King Charles cannot fill.

He asserted, “The Queen and Prince Philip had that really strong, wonderful partnership where he could be head of the family, while she was Head of State and it did seem to work quite effectively often it was a good cop/bad cop.”

But “That’s not an option to King Charles at all. Camilla has no authority over William and certainly not Harry… if anything she would stay well clear to avoid making things worse.”

