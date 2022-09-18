Advertisement
King Charles desired to resign the throne?

King Charles desired to resign the throne?

King Charles desired to resign the throne?

King Charles desired to resign the throne?

Following the start of the media’s battle against him, King Charles apparently had serious intentions to leave the royal life.

This assertion was made by royal novelist and biographer Gareth Russell during a recent conversation with Kinsey Schofield.

The Queen Mother did once hear a rumor that Prince Charles was considering moving to Italy in the early 1990s because he was having a lot of difficulty with the press. At that time, he had a pretty poor reputation.

And he was contemplating moving to Tuscany for the majority of the year. And after inviting Charles to supper, the Queen Mother, who had never mentioned Wallis Simpson or Edward VIII, all of a sudden began talking about them.

“And Charles immediately understood from the way she worded it that she was warning him, ‘Do not leave our nation.'” The Queen Mother was never a straight-line traveler. She sort of woven her point in.

Prince Harry's military titles restored by King Charles?
Prince Harry’s military titles restored by King Charles?

Harry had his military titles revoked from him the previous year. King...

