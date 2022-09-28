Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral hours after the Queen’s death in 2022.

A source claims that Charles called both sons as soon as it was known the Queen would die.

The monarch asked them to fly to Scotland quickly.

King Charles III allegedly did not distinguish between his sons Prince Harry and Prince William when notifying them of Queen Elizabeth’s death, with a source claiming that he contacted both of them at the grave time.

According to a source published by The Telegraph, the newly inaugurated King Charles called both Prince William and Harry as soon as it became evident that the Queen would die at Balmoral, asking them to fly to Scotland quickly.

The source dismissed reports that Charles contacted William first, leading Harry to arrive late, “There was no difference in those calls. This is a father and his much-loved sons.”

The remark came after it was revealed earlier this month that Prince Harry arrived in Balmoral, Scotland, hours after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022.

