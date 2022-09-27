King Charles elevates Princess Beatrice amid Prince Andrew feud

Princess Beatrice was promoted to Counsellor of State by her uncle, King Charles III.

Beatrice might ‘take over’ as head of state if the king is unable to do so.

She is the firstborn of Prince Andrew, who is in line to the throne over his elder sister Princess Anne.

Princess Beatrice, daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, has supposedly been ‘promoted’ by her uncle, King Charles III, despite animosity between her father and Charles.

King Charles, who gained the throne following Queen Elizabeth’s death last month, has elevated Beatrice and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, to Counsellors of State.

According to royal custom, only the current monarch’s spouse and the next four in line to the throne over 21 are Counsellors of State. Prince William, Prince Harry, and Beatrice’s dad Prince Andrew are Counsellors.

Princess Beatrice is the firstborn of Prince Andrew, who is in line to the throne over his elder sister Princess Anne owing to an antiquated male primogeniture tradition that was abandoned in 2013.

