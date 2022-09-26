King Charles environmental concerns could damage Queen’s legacy

Charles has spent his entire life preparing for the role of the new monarch.

He will confront difficulties while keeping positive relations with the nation’s government.

UK committed to enforceable goals to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, King Charles III took the throne.

Charles has spent his entire life preparing for the role of the new monarch. However, royal analysts have predicted that he will confront numerous difficulties while keeping positive relations with the nation’s government.

King Charles has actively promoted environmental causes for more than 50 years while serving the longest apprenticeship of 70 years. He has pushed for climate action since the beginning.

There are worries that King Charles may undermine Queen Elizabeth’s legacy because the administration of prime minister Liz Truss has vowed to increase oil drilling and fracking in order to hasten the production of fossil fuels.

Charles’ commitment to the environment may be impacted by the new policy since, according to Dominic Lawson, a writer, his opinions on the subject “risk everything his mother labored so long to safeguard.”

The monarch is supposed to exercise complete impartiality in his capacity as head of state.

Despite the fact that Her Majesty has maintained her neutrality throughout her 70-year reign, some contend that Charles’ opinion on environmental matters may now be required given the threat posed by Truss’ initiatives to further harm the environment.

Prior to now, the UK committed to enforceable goals to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

