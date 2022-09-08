King Charles expresses grief over Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles expressed sorrow after his mother’s death.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96.

Charles is now the new king of the UK.

Advertisement

Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, King Charles makes his first public remark.

A solemn speech from the recently crowned King of England is included in the statement, which was released through Buckingham Palace.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family,” it says in the statement.

It said, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Charles becomes new king of UK Queen Elizabeth passes away at the age of 96. Prince Charles, who...