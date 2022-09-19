King Charles faces problem with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be William and Kate.

King Charles is dealing with “dilemma” with Prince Harry and Meghan.

According to reports, King Charles is dealing with “delicate concerns” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This startling statement was made by novelist and royal commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti.

We’ll have to wait and see about that, he said in his opening statement to media. If he is planning to do that, now is not the moment, in my opinion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been updated to be William and Kate, but according to what I understand, Harry and Meghan’s children should automatically become Prince and Princess. This, however, hasn’t been reflected as of the last time I checked the official website showing the line of succession.

I believe that despite that, the palace attempted to avoid answering questions about it by stating that it will be updated as new information became available.

It’s premature, in my opinion, to interpret it as a policy choice or a snub.

“I believe the updating of Prince and Princess of Wales was necessary because that’s far more important in terms of the constitution, and it is not a given that the heir to the throne would be the Prince of Wales unless the Monarch makes them the Prince of Wales, as I understand it, although I’m not an expert in constitutional law,” the speaker said.

“Therefore, I believe it was appropriate that Charles brought it up. He was transferring the title to his son, who is currently the heir apparent, and since he mentioned it, I believe the website then reflected that.

We’ll have to wait and see on that one, according to the website of the palace, who didn’t make any mention of Harry and Meghan having titles or their children.

But I do believe that King Charles faces a significant dilemma in this situation because he must now, more than ever, strike a balance between his obligations as a father and his responsibilities as the monarch.

His history of making comments about political or other matters that would be viewed as inappropriate for a monarch to say, as well as his struggles with his son Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, are his most evident challenges in that regard.

He subsequently added, “I think those are the most obvious problems he’ll have to overcome.

“The Queen might serve as an example to him of how to reconcile the needs of dealing with controversies involving her children with the necessities of being the Monarch,” he said. “The Queen was very adept at keeping a poker face about what she thought about politics, but she had to manage numerous family difficulties.”

“I believe she always performed it flawlessly. And I believe we should allow King Charles the chance to prove that he is capable of doing the same.

