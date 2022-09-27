King Charles feared leave Queen with Meghan’s ‘sweet talking’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Windsor Castle earlier this April.

Charles did not want their affectionate gestures to influence Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla told Harry it was ridiculous and that they would sort it out between themselves.

King Charles III did not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate gestures to influence Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who paid a surprise visit to Windsor Castle earlier this April, two years after stepping down as senior royals, were requested to meet with Charles ahead of Her Majesty.

In her book The New Royals, author Katie Nicholl says, “Charles insisted on meeting Harry and Meghan before their audience with the Queen.”

“According to one insider, he wanted to make sure Harry would be able to sweet-talk her the way [Prince] Andrew had, and get her to agree to anything without Charles’s say-so.”

"Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air," a family friend stated. "He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea." "She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves," added the author.