King Charles III ‘argued’ with his sons, about Camilla

Angela Levin’s new book ‘Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort’

The book claims that Prince Harry and William fought with their father after Camilla’s 2005 wedding.

Charles III famously had an affair with Camilla while married to Diana’s sister, Princess of Wales.

Advertisement

According to a new book by a royal expert, King Charles III had major arguments with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William while seeing Camilla, now his wife and the Queen Consort.

While married to Prince Harry and William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, King Charles III famously had an affair with Camilla, and royal expert Angela Levin has weighed in on how the young princes found it difficult when Charles married Camilla in 2005, years after Diana’s death.

According to an excerpt from Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort published in The Telegraph, both Prince Harry and Prince William had fights with their father even after his marriage to Camilla.

While both princes were reportedly introduced to Camilla years before her marriage to Charles and appeared to accept her into the family, Levin wrote: “… After the wedding it became clear that his sons weren’t as keen on their stepmother as it appeared but were just being polite before and at the wedding.”

“Instead, both William and Harry engaged in ‘hardly respectful’ arguments with their father.” It’s never easy to be a stepmother, and William and Harry presented the then-Duchess of Cornwall with an almost impossible task,” she added.

Several years later, both Harry and William are said to have developed a respectful relationship with Camilla, the now-Queen Consort, though some sources claim that the Duke of Sussex ‘can’t stand’ her.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles extend olive branch to Prince Harry after dinner snub Meghan Markle was reportedly banned from joining the royal family on the...