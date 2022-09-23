King Charles III coronation will ’emphasise’ the succession line

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for 2023.

King Charles III ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom on September 8, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

The coronation of the United Kingdom’s future king is scheduled for 2023, and it will be shorter, more inclusive, and less costly than prior royal coronations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are likely to be portrayed “more prominently” than other members of the Royal Family during the coronation event.

Katie Nicholl, a royal author and pundit, made her newest assertion in an excerpt from her upcoming book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

She believes the royal event will ’emphasise’ the line of succession to the throne.

“So what do we know of the plans, reportedly code-named Operation Golden Orb?” read an excerpt from her book, which was published by Vanity Fair.

“King Charles’ coronation is expected to be shorter and less expensive than his mother’s, and the new king wants the public to witness the experience just as they did his accession.”

“The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family,” she said.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, William and Kate’s oldest children, took part in the royal family parade behind the Queen’s coffin as the family followed the procession to Westminster Abbey for the state burial.

