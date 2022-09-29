King Charles III decides to divorce Prince Harry and Meghan?

The Royal Family’s profile pages for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been updated.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ranked at the bottom of the list.

Charles III, the new monarch of the United Kingdom, appears to favor working royals over retired royals.

Advertisement

King Charles III does not appear to be amused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy, and he will not allow his disgraced brother, Andrew, to enter the public eye.

The new British monarch appears to have made up his mind to give more responsibilities to working royals rather than those who have voluntarily or in other circumstances stepped back from their royal duties.

Also Read King Charles III was ‘horrified’ by Queen Elizabeth’s decision Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal attendant, published a series of books about...

The late Queen’s eldest son appears to have the monarchy’s best interests at heart, even if it means making difficult decisions about his family.

In addition to developing his own style, Charles has long stated his intention to “slim down” the monarchy in response to public demand for a more modern institution with lower costs and less ostentation.

“The Royal Family” tab allows visitors to learn more about each member of the extended family. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the page was updated to reflect the reign of King Charles III, the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The Royal Family’s profile pages for Harry and Meghan were pushed to the bottom of the list. The senior working family, such as King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, are ranked first on the website. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent are the next minor working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are beneath them all. Archie and Lilibet’s parents are the only royals who rank lower than Prince Andrew.

King Charles III’s latest move exemplifies his reign style, as he makes calls not to appease his own family, but to hold together and strengthen the institution over which he now presides.

Also Read King Charles III warned against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be placed on hold, says Anna...