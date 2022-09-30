King Charles III display of wealth as a monarch revealed!

Jewellers estimate coronation regalia could be worth an astounding £3.5 billion.

The Imperial State Crown was last seen on top of the Queen’s coffin along with the sceptre and orb.

Cullinan Diamond is set within the Cross sceptre, raising its estimated value to £700 million.

Advertisement

King Charles III will be formally crowned as the new monarch, and according to reputable jewellers, his coronation regalia could be worth an astounding £3.5 billion.

According to Express UK, the £2.5 billion Imperial State Crown, which was last seen on top of the Queen’s coffin along with the sceptre and orb as she lay in state after her death, will undoubtedly be displayed at the coronation ceremony for King Charles, which is currently being planned for next year.

Both the Queen’s state funeral on September 19, 2022, and her coronation back in 1953 both included all three crown jewels.

Maxwell Stone, a jeweller and specialist from the UK, made an attempt to determine the value of the coronation regalia. “Each piece is extraordinary – from the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, which contains the £400million Cullinan I diamond, to the Sovereign’s Ring, which features an octagonal sapphire, overlaid with four rectangular-cut and one square-cut ruby that form a cross.”

“Laced with history, it’s incredibly difficult to value the Coronation Regalia. I’d estimate it to be worth a staggering £3.5billion.”

The St. Edward’s Crown, which has been used since 1661 to physically enthrone a new monarch, is reportedly valued around £3.6 million, according to Stone.

Advertisement

The Cullinan Diamond is set within the renowned Cross sceptre, raising its estimated value to £700 million. The Sovereign’s Orb is estimated to be worth $175,000, and the Dove sceptre is worth roughly £250,000.

Also Read King Charles to remove Prince Andrew from mostly all royal events Queen Elizabeth II protected her son Prince Andrew following Virginia Giuffre scandal....