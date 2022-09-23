Advertisement
English
English

King Charles III exiles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Articles
King Charles III exiles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be permanently banished by the Royal Family during King Charles III’s reign.
  • The Sussexes would be seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie, as they were at the funeral of Prince Charles’ father Edward VIII.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be permanently banished by the Royal Family during King Charles III’s reign.

According to the report, a new monarch’s acquaintance stated, “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation in the service of which the Queen Mother, in particular, worked tirelessly.

“The same thing is already happening with Harry and Meghan, and will only gather pace over the next few years under the rule of King Charles,” the source stated.

“And of course a wayward second son is far less of an existential threat to the fabric of the monarchy than a wayward king.”

Furthermore, a former Buckingham Palace employee informed the site that the King’s accession speech was a warning to the Sussexes not to interfere with his reign.

“Harry and Meghan will get an invite to the coronation but they will be firmly seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie, as they were at the funeral.

“That will be it. Charles will be ruthless when it comes to protecting the Crown, and that means keeping Harry and Meghan as far from the center of gravity as possible,” the insider revealed.

