King Charles III was ‘horrified’ by Queen Elizabeth’s decision

  • Angela Kelly, the Queen’s personal attendant, published a series of books about her time with the royal family.
  • Charles III was reputedly ‘horrified’ by some of the informal photographs used to illustrate them.
  • One shot showed the Queen sitting on a chaise longue with her feet up, according to Richard Kay.
King Charles III was reputedly ‘horrified’ when his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, made a ‘unique’ choice to let her personal attendant to publish a book on her time with the royal family.

According to royal scholar Richard Kay, the future king, who was then Prince of Wales, was anxious about maintaining the “dignity of the Queen,” and thought the Queen granting Kelly permission to publish the book with some informal images was odd.

Kay stated in an article, “Charles was dismayed when Miss Kelly, now a 70-year-old grandmother, was unusually granted permission to author a series of books about her life with the Queen…”

“Although the books were confined to Angela’s area of expertise — namely the Queen’s wardrobe and her clothes — and were largely innocuous, Charles was horrified by some of the informal photographs that were used to illustrate them.”

One shot even showed the Queen sitting on a chaise longue with her feet up, according to Kay.

King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women
King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women

Prince Charles III will have the assistance of four "competent" women. Kate,...

