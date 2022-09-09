Advertisement
  • King Charles III will no longer require a separate passport and all UK passports will be updated and issued in his name.
  • Charles might need to completely change his signature depending on the name he assumes as King.
  • Queen Elizabeth had to append a R to her signature to denote the Latin word for queen, “Regina”.
According to reports, when King Charles III succeeds his mother Queen Elizabeth as the monarch, he would need to modify his official signature.

King Charles III will have to add a “R” to the end of his signature going forward to represent Rex, which is Latin for King, according to sources.

However, it has now been confirmed that he will be known as King Charles III; he could choose from any of the four names that make up his full name, Charles Philip Arthur George. It was previously reported that Charles might need to completely change his signature depending on the name he assumes as King.

In the past, Queen Elizabeth had to append a R to her signature to denote the Latin word for queen, “Regina.”

In addition to this significant adjustment, King Charles will no longer require a separate passport and all UK passports will be updated and issued in his name.

King Charles appears mournful as he returns to London after Queen’s death
King Charles appears mournful as he returns to London after Queen’s death

Charles III of Britain arrived back in London from Scotland this morning....

