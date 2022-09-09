Advertisement
Edition: English
King Charles III will be officially declared monarch Tomorrow

King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him

  • The Accession Council will meet at 10:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Saturday.
  • The first public declaration will be from St James’s Palace in London.
  • Earlier, King Charles departed the secluded royal residence of Balmoral for the UK.
King Charles III will be formally declared King at a meeting of the Accession Council on Saturday morning.

The formal group managing Queen Elizabeth II’s succession will meet at 10:00 a.m. (0900 GMT), with the first public declaration from a balcony of St James’s Palace in London at 11:00 a.m.

Earlier in the day, King Charles departed the secluded royal residence of Balmoral in northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, destined for London.

The 73-year-old new head of state was seen driving in a convoy with Queen Consort Camilla to Aberdeen airport.

