King Charles III will be officially declared monarch Tomorrow

King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him

The Accession Council will meet at 10:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Saturday.

The first public declaration will be from St James’s Palace in London.

Earlier, King Charles departed the secluded royal residence of Balmoral for the UK.

Advertisement

King Charles III will be formally declared King at a meeting of the Accession Council on Saturday morning.

The formal group managing Queen Elizabeth II’s succession will meet at 10:00 a.m. (0900 GMT), with the first public declaration from a balcony of St James’s Palace in London at 11:00 a.m.

Earlier in the day, King Charles departed the secluded royal residence of Balmoral in northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, destined for London.

King Charles will be formally proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council tomorrow, Buckingham Palace has announced. Their meeting must take place before parliament meets, and, typically, parliament should meet as soon as practicable after the death of a sovereign. pic.twitter.com/2AEb7qaZsp — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 9, 2022

Advertisement

The 73-year-old new head of state was seen driving in a convoy with Queen Consort Camilla to Aberdeen airport.

Also Read As King Charles III holds the Crown, changes lie ahead of Royals Charles immediately succeeded Elizabeth II as monarch after her death. He has...