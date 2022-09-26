King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women

Prince Charles III will have the assistance of four “competent” women.

Kate, Princess Anne, Queen Consort Camilla, and Sophie Wessex are part of his entourage.

They will hopefully be able to help him in that way.

Advertisement

During his reign, King Charles III will have the assistance of four “competent” women, the expert said.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal expert, stated this in his interview with media: “There is a very confident and capable ‘quad’ of women to work with our male Monarch, King Charles III, and his male heir, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, in Kate, Princess Anne, Queen Consort Camilla, and Sophie Wessex.

We are leaving behind a time when we had the privilege of an incredibly popular and skillful female monarch who ruled for virtually everyone’s lifetime, Jonathan continued.

Therefore, the expert explained, “part of that shift will be adjusting not just to a new person in the job and a new style, but someone who’s rather a king than a queen.”

“I think it will help, because I think that’s something we’ll miss about the Queen but of course the King can’t reproduce, to have the feminine half of the family also extremely active and prominent.

“I think they will hopefully be able to help him in that way.”

Advertisement

Also Read