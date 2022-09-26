Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women
King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women

King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women

King Charles III will be supported by “Confident Quad” of women

Advertisement
  • Prince Charles III will have the assistance of four “competent” women.
  • Kate, Princess Anne, Queen Consort Camilla, and Sophie Wessex are part of his entourage.
  • They will hopefully be able to help him in that way.
Advertisement

During his reign, King Charles III will have the assistance of four “competent” women, the expert said.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal expert, stated this in his interview with media: “There is a very confident and capable ‘quad’ of women to work with our male Monarch, King Charles III, and his male heir, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, in Kate, Princess Anne, Queen Consort Camilla, and Sophie Wessex.

We are leaving behind a time when we had the privilege of an incredibly popular and skillful female monarch who ruled for virtually everyone’s lifetime, Jonathan continued.

Therefore, the expert explained, “part of that shift will be adjusting not just to a new person in the job and a new style, but someone who’s rather a king than a queen.”

“I think it will help, because I think that’s something we’ll miss about the Queen but of course the King can’t reproduce, to have the feminine half of the family also extremely active and prominent.

“I think they will hopefully be able to help him in that way.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story