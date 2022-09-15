King Charles irritation with his pen is compared to Queen’s patience

A video of King Charles III’s frustration with a leaking fountain pen has gone viral.

Analysts have drawn analogies to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Political analyst Sophie Corcoran defended the monarch, stating, “Who cares if he got upset over a pen”.

King Charles III, expressed his frustration with a leaking fountain pen, during a ceremony in Northern Ireland, Britain’s new monarch, drawing analogies to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A video of King Charles has gone viral, showing him signing a visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast on Tuesday.

Initially, the king was seen acknowledging that he had written the wrong date, scribbling September 12 instead of September 13th, and then passing the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

He was heard saying in the video, “God, I hate this!” The queen consort then pointed out, “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”

Charles’ rage grew as he wiped his fingers and continued to say, “I can’t bear this bloody thing! It’s what they do every stinking time!”

The viral video drew the attention of royal analysts, who began comparing the King’s behaviour to that of his late mother, remarking that the queen would not have responded in that manner.

According to Julia Hartley-Brewer stated, “We saw a little of King Charles’ temper and irritation. We never saw that in the queen, there would be a pursed lip and that was it.”

“We all find fountain pens annoying, he is under a lot of stress, his mother has just died and he is in the public glare. I think we should have a bit of empathy and sympathy at this time, but we also know that this is what he is like,” she stated.

Panelist Adam Boulton agreed that Queen Elizabeth would not have expressed such rage, saying, “The queen wouldn’t have behaved like that. She would have made a joke of it.”

Meanwhile, political analyst Sophie Corcoran defended the monarch, stating, “Charles has lost his mother and has had to become king and mourn in full public view — who cares if he got upset over a pen.”

On September 10, King Charles appeared irritated with royal staff as he beckoned for them to swiftly clear off items laying on the desk where he needed to sign paperwork.

