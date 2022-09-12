King Charles is counselled to develop his “own style”

King Charles III gave his first speech to Parliament.

King Charles was advised to establish his own style.

King Charles needs to find a way to connect with the British people.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Monday, King Charles III gave his first speech to Parliament as the new monarch.

The new monarch of Britain also vowed to uphold “the precious principles of constitutional governance” in the same “selfless” manner as his “beloved late mother.”

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal analyst and journalist, has advised King Charles to establish his own means of interacting with the British people.

During an appearance on Local News on Sunday morning, Sacerdoti acknowledged the legacy Queen Elizabeth has left behind and emphasized that King Charles has huge shoes to fill.

He stated, “The fact that people are simply so deeply respectful of her, even if they weren’t particularly monarchists in the first place, shows just what a tremendous job she did and how tough it will be for Charles the third now, who has to follow in her footsteps.”

He said, “He needs to do his own thing because he doesn’t need to copy what she accomplished.”

Sacerdoti further added, “King Charles needs to find a way to connect with the British people just like she did through his own personality, and they have quite different personalities.”

The late British monarch “was something of a blank sheet” to the general people because she ascended to the throne “quite young,” the journalist added.

Sacerdoti emphasised British respect for the throne and advised the new ruler to watch out for their personality taking precedence over their duties.

The issue of playing that character, he continued, “for her and now for King Charles, is to make sure the personality doesn’t overshadow the role.

People respect both the person wearing the crown and the crown itself, she said.

