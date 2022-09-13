Advertisement
King Charles is experiencing immense grief due to his hectic schedule

King Charles is experiencing immense grief due to his hectic schedule

King Charles is experiencing immense grief due to his hectic schedule

King Charles III sets ‘death plan’ for unfortunate circumstances

  • King Charles III is apparently experiencing severe grief.
  • Grief itself can have a huge influence on our bodies.
  • The 73-year-old new monarch arrived in Belfast after travelling to Scotland.
King Charles III is apparently experiencing severe grief following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022, and is already experiencing health problems due to his ‘hectic schedule immediately after succeeding to the throne,’ according to an expert.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the 73-year-old new monarch arrived in Belfast after travelling to Scotland the day before to attend the Queen’s funeral in Edinburgh. Additionally, he led his siblings’ vigil for their late mother at St. Giles’ Castle.

King Charles’ recent travels have been frequent, and according to Dr. Gareth Nye of the University of Chester, that could be seriously detrimental to his health.

In addition to having a busy schedule, Nye noted that the individual in question was also experiencing great sadness.

“Grief itself can have a huge influence on our bodies,” he continued, “with reported alterations in one’s sleep pattern, cardiovascular parameters such as heart rate and blood pressure, and in a general reduction of your immune system’s reactivity.”

“I am sure that both the King and Queen Consort will be counselled to take regular breaks throughout the following days and weeks while maintaining a decent personal routine in terms of eating, with all plans scheduled in respect to this,” Nye continued.

“Circadian rhythms are abundant throughout the body and important in governing a large range of impacts, from our sleep/wake cycle to our ability to digest food,” Nye continued, highlighting how disrupted circadian rhythms also represent a serious problem. I don’t anticipate significant alterations in circadian rhythms due to the reported movements of the King and Queen Consort, but it could have a significant impact on fatigue.

