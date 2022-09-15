King Charles is happy that William won’t become king, astrologer

Simon Dorante-Day, who is claimed to be the son of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker, offers his opinion on a recently disclosed forecast regarding the British monarchy.

Nostradamus, a French astrologer, foretold that Charles would only reign for a short time before “a man who never thought to become king” assumed the throne. Prince William is so disqualified from the succession according to the prophesy.

Reacting to the news, Dorante-Day tells 7 News Australia: “It’s certainly food for thought, because the prediction makes it clear that someone out of left field would replace Charles as king. I can see why some people would think I fit the bill.

“I believe I am the son of Charles and Camilla and I’m looking forward to my day in court to prove this.

“Maybe Nostradamus has the same understanding that I do, that all this will come out one day.”

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle unable to maintain royal celebrity status in the UK? Meghan Markle has begun "feeling the pressure" that comes with becoming a...

The 56-year-old earlier shared his disappointment after William was named Prince of Wales: “It’s hard not to take Charles naming William as the Prince of Wales as anything other than a kick in the face.

“I don’t want to feel that way, but I do. I just think, the least Charles can do is give me an answer – acknowledge me. He gives William a title like that, well where’s my answer? Where’s my DNA test? If you are not my father, then prove you’re not.

“I feel dismissed. Charles got what he wanted: he got the throne, he got his wife, he got it all. I don’t even get the truth about my mother. When’s it going to swing the other way? Now it’s time for me to get my happy ending,” concluded Dorante-Day.