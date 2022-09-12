King Charles is seen leading Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in funeral procession

King Charles is counselled to develop his “own style”
King Charles III gave his first speech to Parliament. King Charles was...
King Charles, the new monarch of England, has just joined the Queen Elizabeth burial procession in Scotland.
King Charles and royal admirers have begun assembling for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession, which will travel from Holyrood house in Edinburgh to St. Giles’ Cathedral despite severe weather.
The Queen Consort Camilla, the Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Anne, Princess Royal, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will all participate in the parade.
Watch the video below:
