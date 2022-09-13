King Charles is warned by man who correctly foresaw the death of the Queen

Logan Smith predicted Queen Elizabeth II would pass away on September 8, 2022.

The account was suspended by Twitter after the tweet became viral.

He also predicted that King Charles III would die on March 28, 2026.

A guy who correctly foresaw the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has sent a warning to King Charles III.

Logan Smith, who tweets under the handle @logan smith526, reportedly predicted in July that the Queen would pass away on September 8, 2022.

The longest-serving queen of the United Kingdom passed away in Balmoral on the specified date, as the heartbreaking events unfolded.

Logan recently made the prediction that the new King would pass away on March 28, 2026, which has caused him to once again go famous on social media.

However, after the tweet became viral online, the microblogging platform suspended the account.

A TikTok user with a surprised look, @zukosburnteye, also shared screenshots of the Tweets in a video.

The message said, “RIP to Logan I know the British are coming for him.”

“I think King Charles will also rule for a brief period of time. One person said: “I say 5-10 years,” and another responded: “Please don’t, we are mourning our Queen.”

