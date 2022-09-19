Advertisement
King Charles places handwritten note on Queen’s coffin

Articles
What did King Charles said to Archbishop after Queen’s burial?

  • A handwritten note from King Charles was placed on Queen’s coffin.
  • Prince Philip passed away in April 2021.
  • Around 500 foreign leaders attended Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral.
The handwritten note from King Charles III that was placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made the mourners cry.

The heartfelt note, according to reports, said: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”

The Imperial State Crown and a floral wreath are also placed on top of the coffin.

In addition, when Prince Philip passed away in April 2021, the late monarch had written a similar statement and placed it on his coffin. It was allegedly written “Lilibet.”

Around 500 foreign leaders and dignitaries, including royals from all across the world, attended Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral, according to sources.

