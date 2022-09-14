King Charles promises ‘imminent update’ on Lilibet and Archie titles

Buckingham Palace provided this ‘riveting update’ on Archie and Lilibet’s titles.

The spokesman said that the website’s children’s titles would be updated, “as and when we get information” Prince Charles is said to have promised supporters.

King Charles is said to have promised supporters an update on the names of Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, soon.

The spokesman began by stating that the website’s children’s titles would be updated, “as and when we get information.”

“While the website was updated for the Waleses, clearly updating love on a website doesn’t quite work so we’ve not quite done that but clearly he does love them.”

“We will be working through updating the website as and when we get information.”

Before finishing, he addressed the rumour of Archie and Lilibet becoming Prince and Princess, saying, “At the moment, we’re focused on the next 10 days and as and when we get information, we will update that website.”

