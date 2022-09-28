King Charles reign would not survive long: Royal historian

King Charles III is the oldest person to become king in British history.

He is acting as a “caretaker” for his son Prince William, who is first and second in line to the throne.

Charles knows his reign will be brief compared to his mother’s 70-year reign.

Advertisement

King Charles III is aware that his time on the throne may be limited, and he is acting as a “caretaker” for his son Prince William.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, Charles, the oldest person to become king in British history, acts as a “caretaker” of the crown for the future.

Britain’s next king, 53, is aware that his reign will be brief in comparison to Queen Elizabeth II’s, but he will do his job to guarantee the monarchy is available for future generations.

When Queen Elizabeth II assumed to the throne in 1952, he was only three years old, making him her heir apparent for the rest of her 70-year reign.

But, given his age, “He knows that his time is shorter,” Koenig added, equating Charles’ rule to that of his mother. “But he’s gonna do the best that he can.”

“He is and he knows he is a caretaker for the next generation,” she continued, referring to Charles’ son and grandson, Prince William and Prince George, who are both first and second in line to the throne.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles ‘didn’t distinguish’ between Harry, William at Queen’s death Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral hours after the Queen's death in 2022....