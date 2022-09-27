King Charles rejects claims of ‘love child’ between him and Camilla

Camilla will now be referred as ‘The Queen’

Simon Dorante-Day claims to be Charles and Camilla’s love child.

Claims his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the royal couple’s “secret son”

Prince William and Harry’s father has not responded to any of his claims.

Advertisement

King Charles III has turned a deaf ear to the claims of his and Camilla’s alleged “secret Aussie son,” Simon Dorante-Day.

Simon, who claims to be Charles and Camilla’s love child, continues to make headlines with his claims about Britain’s new king and Queen Consort Camilla’s love life.

The 56-year-old engineer claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was Charles and Camilla’s “secret son.”

However, Prince William and Harry’s father appear to have avoided Dorante’s claims because Charles is aware that any statement he makes in this regard may draw media attention to him.

Dorante previously stated his intention to meet and hug Prince Harry, saying, “We are both the black sheep of the royal family.”

He also believes that his wife Elvianna and Harry’s wife Meghan Markle have a lot in common.

Advertisement

He recently set the internet on fire when he leaked a photo of Queen Consort Camilla’s alleged pregnancy. He allegedly wants a DNA test to reveal the truth to the public.

The alleged love child of King Charles added that his children’s resemblance to the late Queen keeps his memory alive. King Charles, on the other hand, has not responded to any of his claims.

Also Read The UK will start using King Charles stamps and banknotes, by mid-2024 By 2024, King Charles III's image is anticipated to appear on banknotes....