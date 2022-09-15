King Charles returns to Highgrove after a week of royal visits

King Charles has retired to Highgrove to relax for a day as he gets ready for his mother’s funeral on Monday, capping off a frantic and emotional tour of the UK.

It follows a week of responsibilities performed by the reigning monarch that was specified in Operation London Bridge, the meticulously thought-out plan for what would happen after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

The BBC reports that Charles, who has already received red boxes of cabinet documents and daily parliamentary summaries, will use the day at his residence in Gloucestershire to get ready for his new position as King.

Except on Christmas Day, the King will be informed with this information every day of the year.

Each document must be read, reviewed, and, if necessary, approved before being signed.

Today in the late afternoon, the Queen’s casket was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

Before the ceremonial service, throngs of mourners have gathered outside the Queen’s final burial place, where her casket will be on display. They have been waiting in line for miles to pay their respects to the longest-reigning monarch.

It comes after hundreds of grieving members of the public watched as the devastated King, his siblings, and sons Princes William and Harry marched behind the gun carriage carrying the Queen as she departed Buckingham Palace for the final time.