King Charles said Prince Andrew “will be kept out of royal circles”

According to a royal expert, Prince Andrew will be kept out of royal circles by his brother, now the monarch King Charles.

Today, September 12, 2022, the disgraced Duke of York appeared in a procession from Holyrood house Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral, where he was notably seen not wearing his military uniform.

Royal author Phil Dampier commented on Andrew’s involvement in the Queen’s funeral proceedings, saying that Andrew, known as the Queen’s favorite, could play a “prominent role,” his brother, the new monarch King Charles, will not admit him back into the royal family.

“The big question is whether this will allow him to return to royal life.” “I have my doubts, I believe King Charles and the new Prince of Wales will want to keep him out of official engagements in royal circles,” Dampier said.

“At the moment, he is acting more like a son than a royal,” he continued.

Prince Andrew has been under constant scrutiny in recent years, following the revelation of his connections with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the filing of a civil lawsuit against him for sexual abuse.

