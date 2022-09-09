King Charles III is speaking to the British people for the first time as king.

Following the demise of his cherished mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III is speaking to the British people for the first time.

The 73-year-old spoke to the nation as the new monarch and praised his mother for her commitment to public service.

He stated, “In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples,” said Charles.

“That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.”

“Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.”

“In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.

“And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Charles III was proclaimed king.

